MPL S12: TNC Pro Team cruises past Minana EVOS for first win

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - TNC Pro Team breezed past Minana EVOS on Sunday, nabbing their first MPL Season 12 win at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Coming off a 0-2 loss against AP Bren, TNC cruised through two easy games over Minana, who will end the opening week winless.

When Minana EVOS seemed to find their footing in Game 2, TNC were able to pull themselves together, after a three-man takedown in the 18th minute.

TNC closed things out a minute later, after a double kill by Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio, for a much-needed win.

Sophomore jungler King Cyric "K1ngkong" Perez was the series MVP, nabbing 8 assists on top of 5 kills (Fredrinn).

TNC, last season's last placers, will have a tall order ahead of them next week as they face reigning champions ECHO on September 16.