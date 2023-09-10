MPL S12: Maturity pays dividends for Oheb after win over Kelra, OMG

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas had so much to say -- albeit indirectly -- about perpetual rival Kiel "Oheb" Soriano ahead of their anticipated matchup this Sunday.

Claiming he didn't have to prepare, Kelra said then that his team will only focus their preparations on midlane, seemingly throwing shade on Oheb.

"'Di ko na talaga pinaghahandaan 'yong player tsaka 'yong katapat ko eh, kasi alam kong kaya ko na 'yon eh. Siguro, 'yung paghahandaan namin 'yung mid nila, kasi hindi naman namin poproblemahin 'yong gold eh, wala namang sigurong impact masyado," Kelra said in the interview.

But it was Oheb who had the last laugh as Blacklist swept Omega, and he believed the results of the match speak for itself.

"Mas masarap mabuhay nang tahimik lang and mas nage-enjoy ako nang hindi nagta-trashtalk. Naniniwala ako sa karma," Oheb said in a post-match press conference.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Oheb apparently ignored Kelra after exchanging pleasantries post-match.

Oheb however said he and Kelra shared a subtle fist-bump after the series ended.

"Nag-fist bump lang tapos [sabi ko] GG, tapos wala na kaming paguusapan eh. Tumango lang siya, parang wala namang masyadong nangyari. Wala namang dapat pag-usapan siguro," Oheb said.