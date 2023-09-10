Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Blacklist International nabbed two straight wins after sweeping rivals Omega Esports in their MPL Season 12 showdown held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Sunday night.

They spoiled the return of legend Carlito "Ribo" Ribo, who is back after 4 seasons out of the professional scene.

Blacklist took total control of Game 1, taking two tiers of turrets within the first 12 minutes of play, before nailing the coffin in the 21st minute, staying dominant all throughout.

Ribo was contained to no kills and 2 deaths.

Game 2 became a back-and-forth between the two teams, but Blacklist took the upper hand in the 21st minute after a pick-off that closed things out. Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse erupted with 14 assists.

Renejay also became the series most valuable player (MVP). In a post-match interview, Renejay said the feat was a confidence booster after he spent the last few seasons in the sidelines.

"Sobrang saya kasi sinabi na naipakita na naipraktis namin. Dahil bago lang din ako sa roam and ang mga katapat ko ay veteran so sarap po sa feeling na nakakasabay na ako sa kanila. Gusto ko sana na magtuloy-tuloy," Renejay said.

Blacklist will face Minana EVOS on Friday while Omega will try and bounce back against ECHO.