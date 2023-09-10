Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The young son of former La Salle star Prince Rivero got a wonderful treat from Slovenian star Luka Dončić on Saturday night.

Dončić had his TCL Player of the Game trophy handed to Rivero and his family following his near triple-double performance against Italy.

Rivero apparently caught the Slovenian's attention by carrying a banner saying "LUKA, I was named after you," which referred to Filipino cager's son.

The Dallas Mavericks star then directed a FIBA personnel to to hand his trophy to Rivero.

Rivero, the elder sibling of Ricci Rivero, posted his appreciation on Instagram.

"LUKA MAGIC IN MANILA 🏀," he said.

"@lukadoncic with the assist to @lukavicentepaolo 🏆 THANK YOU LUKA! Definitely saving up for a @dallasmavs NBA game 🙏🏻."

Dončić was a huge fan favorite in Manila and put on a show in Slovenia's final game of the World Cup, with 29 points in an 89-85 win over Italy that allowed them to finish in seventh place.