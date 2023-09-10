FIBA: Luka Doncic creates history in World Cup ender

Slovenia’s Luka Doncic against Canada at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, September 6, 2023. Photo by FIBA

MANILA — Luka Doncic created magic in Manila.

Slovenia’s superstar all-around guard was spectacular last night against Italy. Alongside 10 rebounds and eight assists, Doncic put up 29 points en route to his squad finishing in seventh place.

But what makes his scoring tally so special? It allowed him to end the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup with 200+ points in only eight games, making him only the fourth player to do it in an equal number of contests or less.

The Dallas Mavericks’ total 216 points after last night’s game is only following Korea’s Shin Dong-pa who did it in seven games in 1970, Greece’s Niko Galis in six games in 1986, and Yugoslavia’s Drazen Petrovic in eight games, also in 1986.

Aside from this, Doncic is the first player in the last 30 years to have finished with 200+ points, 50+ rebounds, and 40+ assists in a single World Cup. Aside from his scoring totals, he also tallied 57 rebounds and 49 assists.

He ended the FIBA Worlds averaging 27.0 markers, 7.1 boards, and 6.1 assists, good for a 5-3 win-loss record.

