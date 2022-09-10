Tennis: Alcantara, Rungkat falter in Bangkok Open final

MANILA – Filipino Francis Casey Alcantara and Indonesian Christopher Rungkat posted their second straight runner-up finish in Thailand with a 1-6, 6-7(6) loss in the Bangkok Open final on Saturday.

Alcantara and Rungkat suffered a 0-5 deficit against Yunseong Chung of South Korea and Ajeet Rai of New Zealand before holding serve to love, 1-5, by forcing a backhand approach shot error.

Chung and Rai proceeded to serve out the first set, 6-1, with a forehand crosscourt volley winner.

The Filipino-Indonesian duo bounced back in the second set to be at 4-1, with Rungkat sealing the fifth game with a smashing forehand winner.

Rungkat, the 2018 Asian Games mixed doubles gold medalist and a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, then called for a brief medical timeout.

When play resumed, they earned a break point courtesy of a backhand crosscourt volley winner by Alcantara, the 2019 SEA Games men’s doubles gold medalist.

They clinched a service break to serve for the set at 5-1, but Chung and Rai broke back with a forehand volley winner.

As Alcantara and Rungkat were serving for the set for the second time at 5-3, Chung and Rai broke once more courtesy of a long backhand by Alcantara.

They equalized at 6-6 and figured in a tiebreak, where Chung and Rai gained a 4-2 edge and went on to be at 6-4 after Rungkat hit a long backhand.

Alcantara and Rungkat forced two errors to level at 6-6, until Chung and Rai got a mini break in the 13th point to earn a match point.

Chung and Rai concluded the final, 7-6(6), with a backhand crosscourt volley winner.

Last week, Alcantara and Rungkat fell short in the Bangkok Open 2 final against No. 3 seeds Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe and Yuta Shimizu of Japan.

They got rematches in this week’s Bangkok Open 3, scoring upsets against top-seeded brothers Lock and Courtney John Lock in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5, and No. 4 seeds Shimizu and Anirudh Chandrasekar of India in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-4.

In the first round of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour event, they received a walkover from the French team of Arthur Cazaux and Kyrian Jacquet.



Alcantara, the ATP Doubles World No. 445, has won two International Tennis Federation doubles titles this year at the M15 Tay Ninh in Vietnam and M25 Cairo in Egypt.

The 30-year-old Cagayan de Oro native, who became the first Filipino grand slam champion at the 2009 Australian Open boys’ doubles tilt, reached a career-high ATP Doubles ranking of World No. 257 in 2018.

