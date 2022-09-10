Spikers' Turf photo

National U-Sta. Elena swept Santa Rosa, 25-16, 25-16, 25-22, for a share of the lead with Cignal in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Saturday.

National U imposed their will early to set the tone for the rout, racing to a 14-7 lead on their way to the 9-point romp.

They trailed early in the second stanza, 6-7, but regrouped in time, toughened up on defense and held the City Lions to just 9 points the rest of the way while pouring in 19 points.

“Before we started, I told the them that we should play within the system no matter who we are facing,” said NU-Sta. Elena coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Angelo Almendras delivered a 12-point performance, while MJ Fortuna added 10.

The veteran coach opted to rest his frontliners in the third, with Fortuna taking charge to complete the straight-seta victory that came after a grind-out five-set escape over Navy last Tuesday.

NU-Sta. Elena also repelled Army in four last Sept. 1.

“I used my second 6 since I will be needing them in future games,” said Alinsunurin.