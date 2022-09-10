Guest team J&T Express stunned Purefoods TJ Titans and San Miguel Beer in a rousing PBA 3x3 debut on Saturday at Robinsons Place Antipolo.

With Joseph Sedurifa leading, J&T took down the Titans, 21-11, and the Beermen, 21-12, to sweep Pool D and gain a quarterfinals ticket in Leg 1 of the Season 2 opening conference.

Sedurifa fired 14 points, including 5 two-pointers, in J&T's maiden outing versus the Titans.

He teamed up with former Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 member Marvin Hayes, Robin Rono, and Filipino-American big man Keith Datu of Chico State in beating SMB.

J&T will meet the No. 2 team of Pool B, NorthPort (1-1), in the quarterfinals Sunday.

Season 2 top seed TNT, No. 2 Meralco 3x3 and No. 3 Platinum Karaoke matched J&T's 2-0 sweep in the other groups.

Tropang Giga quartet Almond Vosotros, Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores and Ping Exciminiano opened Pool A with a 21-14 domination of Pioneer ElastoSeal and a 20-19 verdict over the Cavitex Braves.

The revamped Bolts squad of Ken Mocon, Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino and Leo de Vera plowed past Barangay Ginebra, 20-14, and NorthPort, 21-11, in in Pool B.

Platinum's TH Tumalip, Nico Salva, Yutien Andrada and Yves Sazon pulled a similar sweep in Pool C over Terrafirma, 19-15, and debuting Blackwater Red President, 21-16.