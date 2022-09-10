NCAA: Mapua continues mastery of San Beda

Mapua University began its Season 98 NCAA campaign with a victory over San Beda University, 66-55, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Arvin Gamboa had 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Cardinals, who also got 11 points and 4 rebounds from Brian Lacap.

Joaqui Garcia had 10 points, 2 assists, and a steal.

Mapua did heavy damage against San Beda from the perimeter for a 50-33 lead in the third period.

The Red Lions fought back in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer than 10 points.

Mapua will next battle Lyceum of the Philippines University on Wednesday.

San Beda, on the other hand, will face Lyceum on Tuesday,