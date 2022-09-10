RSG Philippines celebrate after winning Game 1 against Blacklist International last Sunday, September 4. RSG lost the series, and bounced back last Friday after a clean 2-0 sweep over Omega.

MANILA - The clean 2-0 win over Omega Esports in MPL Season 10 was meaningful for RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim.

The two-time MPL championship coach rued the lack of preparations heading into the season, which he said they addressed in the convincing win against Omega, who were sent reeling to their third straight loss after at one point, leading the season standings.

"We always lose in team fights tapos execution. It really showed how unready we were," Panda told reporters of their opening day loss.

"Pero coming to week 5 and making bawi against a team na defeated us in Week 1, it kinda showed that we this time we are more prepared, more matured, and this is the actual form of RSG. So it was really meaningful not proving to anyone but to ourselves that yeah handa na kami this time," he added.

For instance, the Kingslayers in Game 1 prevailed in team fights, as Eman "EMANN" Sangco provided burst damage with his Claude, paired with the crowd control and sustain coming from Dylan "Light" Catipon's Lolita and Arvie "Aqua" Arvonio, who constantly used his Valentina's ultimate to copy Omega's own skills.

As a result, the defending champs were able to take a lot of control of the map.

After fielding in the lineup they brought to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when they handed RSG the season opener loss, Omega let Kiel VJ "KielVJ" Hernandez and Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay in.

Panda said they were prepared for any scenario.

"I know those 2 players for example: KielVJ is a very aggressive player who uses Julian very well, and Mikko is a very fundamentral player who focuses on vision, initiation," Panda said.

"There's not that much of difference sa strategy itself. So kahit sino -- if it was Ch4knu and E2max there wouldn't have been a much change in our strategy or draft. But all those players I feel like they are ready to play. They can be palit-palit every time," Panda said.

RSG Philippines will face TNC Pro Team next week.