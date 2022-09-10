MPL Season 10: Nexplay stops skid with win over TNC

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA- Nexplay EVOS on Saturday eked out a much-needed win after defeating TNC Pro Team and stopping a 6-game skid.

TNC remain in last place while Nexplay keeps hold of the 7th place.

TNC, behind the connection between Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, Ben "Benthings" Maglaque, and Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille helped the squad prevail in team fights.

Yasuwo earned the MVP nod with his Beatrix in Game 1, behind 6 kills, and 4 assists.

Game 2 see-sawed between both squads. But Nexplay prevailed eventually after the 23rd minute as they slayed the lord.

As TNC scrambled to defend their base, Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong's Khufra put up a Tyrants Rage + Tyrants Revenge combo on Mark "Kramm" Genzon Rustana, giving Nexplay more breathing space to secure Game 2, while Ken Louie “Kzen” Pile set up a Heavy Spin on Benthings to help Nexplay close out the match.

Nexplay then exploited the lack of damage coming out TNC in Game 3 to eke out their much-needed win, with Kzen winning the MVP plum.

TNC will face Bren Sunday, while Nexplay will face Onic PH next week.