Bren Esports takes to the stage ahead of their matchup against Onic Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Rising from the cellars, the Bren Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang rebuild is slowly coming into fruition in Season 10.

Now, they've forged for themselves a three-game winning streak, of which includes wins against Omega Esports and Onic Philippines - two squads that at one point, topped the league.

Bren Esports overall head coach Ralph "Leathergoods" Llabres said they hope to keep the momentum coming for the decorated franchise.

"For the past three years kasi medyo ano, naging rock yang ano namin ang run namin sa MPL and we're really focusing on the team on how we're going to turnaround 'yon and paano namin mas mabu-build yung players namin. I guess it feels really nice now that we're keeping some momentum," Leathergoods told reporters after Bren's win against Onic Philippines on Saturday.

"Hopefully, mas medyo pupukpukin namin ang players para ma-keep namin yung momentum na iyon and hopefull we could hit our goal now and probably able to rise," he added.

Dismal performances followed the team's world championship run, and the team failed to make the playoffs in Seasons 8 and 9.

A team rebuild soon followed with the departure of world championship MVP Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno to Echo, and the departure of Allan "Lusty" Castromayor and Carlito "Ribo" Ribo, who are out of the pro scene -- anchored on captain Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel.

Bren coach Jian "Pauloxpert" Munsayac couldn't help but feel happy about the performance of his wards, especially against an Onic Philippines squad known for its lethal midlane-support combination.

"Nagbigay kami ng respect sa midlane and support nila, kasi malakas ang synergy niya... Usually si Frince kasi, people call him the super rookie right? And he's more of a playmaking type of player... Tinry lang namin siya i-shut down," he said.

Leathergoods, after spending time focused on national team Sibol duties and his duties managing the other aspects of the organization, bared his plans to start zeroing in on the MPL.

"This is the biggest franchise in the Philippines for esports. And I really think na kailangan paangatin pa lalo 'yung level, not only yung mga athletes sa paglalaro nila pero siyempre how their demeanor will be" he explained.

Bren will face TNC tomorrow.