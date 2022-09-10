Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports continued its winning streak after cruising past Onic Philippines in their MPL Season 10 showdown at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

This was Bren's third straight win. Onic Philippines, which once held a share of the top standings, fell to a two-game losing skid.

Onic's Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez, (Valentina) flirted with a "Savage" in the final minutes of Game 1 after putting up a triple kill first, and shutting off the feisty exploits of Bren's Marco "SUPER MARCO" Requitano and Vincent "Pandora" Unigo for a double kill.

With Super Frince dying off base damage, Kenneth "Nets" Barro picked up where the midlaner left off to destroy the base and secure first blood.

Super Frince earned the MVP nod with 10 kills, and six assists, on top of a death after being hit by base damage.

Completely shutting off Super Frince's Valentina in Game 2, Bren Esports banked on an objective-oriented Game 2 to level.

Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson earned the MVP honors in Game 2 behind a 2/1/3 KDA record.

Bren kept the aggressive rampage in Game 3, as KyleTzy wielded his signature Lancelot, and amassed an 11,000 gold lead compared to the super rookies as their jungler secured objectives across the map.

They closed out the game within 17 minutes and secured the reverse-sweep.

Super Marco earned the MVP nod in Game 3 behind a 2/0/4 KDA record.

Bren will face off against TNC Pro Team for one last time on Sunday.