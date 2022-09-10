Basketball: Gilas women's U-18 falls short vs Malaysia

The Gilas Pilipinas Women’s Under-18 team suffered a heartbreak in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B after losing to Malaysia, 65-66, in overtime at Koramangala Indoor Stadium in India on Saturday.

The Pinays were still up 65-64, when Malaysia's Sammi Tan connected on a jumper with 10 seconds remaining in the semifinal game.

The Philippines tried to recover the lead, but Kate Bobadilla failed to sink the lay-up.

Bobadilla finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Gilas will next fight it out for third place against the loser between Mongolia and Samoa.

The Philippines made it to the semifinal match via a 110-28 beating of the Maldives on Wednesday.