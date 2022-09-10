Asian Volleyball Confederation photo

MANILA — The Philippine women’s volleyball team, bannered by the Creamline Cool Smashers, tasted its second straight defeat in the ASEAN Grand Prix at the hands of Vietnam Saturday.

The Philippines came up short in a 12-25, 16-25, 16-25 loss to the Vietnamese squad led by Tran Thi Thanh Thuy in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Filipinas now have a 0-2 record while Vietnam remains undefeated in two games.

Vietnam flexed muscles early as Tran spearheaded a fiery run for a 16-7 advantage. She stretched their lead to 22-9 after a sharp crosscourt spike before an ace.

It was a tight game in the second set as Philippines moved closer to Vietnam, 8-10, after a Jema Galanza hit.

Vietnam’s Doan Thi Xuan's powerful hit made it 14-11. From there, they stepped on the gas pedal as they zoomed in to a 19-13 separation after Doan’s solid rejection of Rose Vargas.

The Vietnamese team did not look back as Tran imposed her will in the front line, 23-15.

In the third frame, the Philippines had a hard time penetrating through the net defense of Vietnam.

Tran, on the other hand, kept herself busy scoring almost automatically to give Vietnam a commanding 12-6 lead.

The Philippines threatened to come back as they cut deficit to two, 10-12, only to allow Vietnam to widen the gap anew, 16-11.

Nguyen Thi Uyen hammered an attack to make it a 20-13 advantage. A service error from Celine Domingo put Vietnam on match point, 24-16.