Williams: We needed the bounce-back win vs NLEX

TNT's prized rookie Mikey Williams said they responded well to coach Chot Reyes' challenge following their sorry loss to San Miguel Beer.

This enabled them to rout NLEX on Friday.

The Tropang GIGA went full blast against the Road Warriors for a 100-85 victory and atone for their 67-83 loss at the hands of San Miguel Beer.

"After the performance against San Miguel, Coach (Chot Reyes) challenged us because we didn't play TNT basketball at all," said Williams, who exploded for 36 points spiked with five triples.

"We responded and we did what we had to do today against NLEX, which is a very good team."

The Texters engaged the Road Warriors in a close game during the first two quarters before pulling away for the rest of the match.

"Today, may teammates really found ways to give me holes for me to get through. We just worked as a team, and we took a team W. It took a team effort and I'm glad to get the win," said Williams.

Reyes said they took advantage of the fact that NLEX figured in a bruising battle against Magnolia.

"We know that NLEX, after coming off a double overtime loss, would come out hard and we thought if we could match their intensity and stay with them, we could wear them down," said Reyes.

"And I thought that's what happened. Coach Yeng (Guiao) put a very good game plan together, they really gave us a lot of problems in the first half. But in the second half, our activity and pace wore them down. And that two overtime game two days ago took a toll on them in the second half."