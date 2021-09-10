Classes in most schools will reopen in a few days -- and what better way to inspire students than by hearing words of wisdom from Filipino Olympians who have now become household names?

During the Department of Education's (DepEd) virtual "Pinoy Sports Heroes: The Ultimate Balik Eskwela Sportscon" on Friday, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz acknowledged the struggle of students on distance learning and the pandemic.

Diaz explained that there is no "magic" in life before highlighting the importance of adapting, with eyes on the goal.

"Pwede nating i-reach iyong dream natin basta you really have to be consistent. Wala naman po magic sa life. Kahit sa sports, walang magic. Hindi iyong pag gising niyo, maabot na ang dream. Kailangan talaga to work consistently and diligently," she said.

Diaz, who gave the Philippines its first ever gold medal in the Olympics, even candidly shared that learners can watch Korean dramas during their free time as long as they have finished their school work.

Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena also echoed time management when he imparted to them the "secret" to succeeding as a student-athlete.

"I remember, my first university coach told me, 'You're a student, then an athlete. I understand that your scholarship depends on you being an athlete, but you will not be able to perform that responsibility if you don't fill first the shoe of a student,'" he shared.

"It's tricky to find that balance, to be able to actually do both (studying and being an athlete), but it's not impossible. There's a little bit of sacrifice you have to do... I have no regrets, it's an experience of a lifetime."

Obiena was an Electronics Engineering student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) where he represented the Tigers in the UAAP and UniGames.

For Paralympian Gary Bejino, who started his swimming career in Palarong Pambansa, "focus" is the ticket to success.

Meanwhile, Olympian skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who filled the sports scene with her good vibes, said she must have inherited her optimism from her parents.

"About the positive vibes, I think namana ko sa parents ko, especially sa tatay ko... There's ups and downs si Papa, positive lang talaga, ine-enjoy niya, minsan nahihirapan but still, you have to be grateful kung ano iyong kinatayuan ninyo sa buhay," she quipped.

"It's also iyong mga taong nakapalibot sa akin. May trust sila sa akin na kaya ko and I trust myself also... Ine-enjoy ko lang talaga iyong life. Kasi iyong sa iba, sabi YOLO - you only live once. But you're wrong - you only die once, so enjoy life."

Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Nesthy Petecio, along with top Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, also delivered messages in the virtual event, reminding students that "nothing is impossible for those who do not give up."

