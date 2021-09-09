The National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) has decided to take its campaign abroad in search for the next Jalen Green.

The NBTC on Monday launched its "Global Games," a new initiative that aims to look for new talent by holding qualifiers in six different countries including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and Italy.

"Imagine, before, talent could only be seen from select countries. But now, with the opening of the Global Games, hundreds of potential talented players can be identified and put on the radar," said program director Eric Altamirano.

"Our network has widened in terms of talent identification."

"Through this new program, we're hoping to provide a new platform for the next Jalen Greens to emerge. Global Games will open the door for hundreds of players overseas to showcase their talents and widen the pool for our national youth team," Altamirano added.

Green, who played in the NBTC National Finals in 2018 and 2019, was taken second overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Rookie Draft.

Other NBTC graduates include Kai Sotto, who signed with the Australian National Basketball League's Adelaide 36ers, and Kihei Clark of NCAA Division I squad Virginia Cavaliers.

In response to the effects of the pandemic in the Philippines, the NBTC will bring the qualifiers abroad.

Two tournaments will be staged in the East Coast and West Coast in the US. Meanwhile, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will each host one tournament.

Any player with Filipino roots 18 years old and younger can sign up with a team, which gets an opportunity to play in the Philippines against the country's top prospects once the COVID situation improves.

