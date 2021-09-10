"My dad said, 'We gotta fight, we gotta work hard, just like Steve Nash' so it's an honour to have you here."



Leylah Fernandez pays tribute to "Coach Nash" after reaching the #USOpen Final 🇨🇦🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/i9dKz8ONZy — FIBA (@FIBA) September 10, 2021

It is an absolute joy for Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez to be competing against the world's best at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Making her US Open exploits even more memorable is having an NBA legend cheer for her.

Retired NBA player and now Brooklyn Net coach Steve Nash was among those who have been cheering for the 19-year-old netter in New York.

Nash, an avid tennis fan, was seen seated beside Fernandez's family in her tennis box.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash (M) cheers from Leylah Fernandez of Canada's player's box after Fernandez' match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (both not pictured) on day eleven of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

"It's a huge inspiration. I remember my dad used him as an example one time for a whole month, 'We gotta fight, we gotta work hard, just like Steve Nash,'" said Fenandez following her semifinal victory over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

"So it's an honor to have you here, watching cheering for me."

The unseeded Fernandez has become an overnight sensation after pulling off upset after upset win against the likes of defending champion Naomi Osaka, 2016 winner Angelique Kerber, and fifth seeded Elina Svitolina.

Fenandez hopes to complete her US Open conquest when she takes on 18-year-old Briton Emma Raducanu in one of the most improbable US Open finals.

