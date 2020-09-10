WATCH: Kyle Lowry heroic in Raptors' Game 6 win

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry did all he could to keep the Toronto Raptors alive in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

The defending champions were on the brink of elimination after going down, 3-2, but Lowry's remarkable effort in Game 6 kept them in the hunt.

Lowry finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while playing a staggering 53 minutes in Toronto's 125-122 double-overtime victory.

His off-balance, fall-away jumper over Kemba Walker with 11 seconds left helped Toronto ice the win.

The deciding Game 7 of the series is on Friday, US time.