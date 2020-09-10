WATCH: Highlights of Raptors-Celtics double overtime classic

The Toronto Raptors needed two overtime periods to eke out a hard-fought 125-122 triumph over the Boston Celtics and keep their season alive.

The defending NBA champions got superb efforts from Kyle Lowry and Norm Powell to tie their best-of-seven series, setting the table for a deciding Game 7 on Friday, US time.

Powell was superb, completing an and-1 with 38 seconds to go to give the Raptors a 121-117 lead. After Jayson Tatum drained a jumper in the next Boston possession, Lowry hit the biggest shot of the game as he connected on a fadeaway jumper with 11 ticks left to make it a four-point game, 123-119.

Lowry finished with 33 points, while Powell had 23 in a reserve role.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points and 16 rebounds, while Tatum had 29 points, 14 boards, and nine assists.