Premier League: Fil-Frenchman Alphonse Areola joins Fulham FC on loan

Real Madrid French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola gives the thumbs up during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between Club Brugge and Real Madrid at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges on December 11, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP/file

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has signed with promoted Fulham FC on loan, the club announced Thursday, making him the second footballer of Filipino heritage to be attached to a Premier League squad.

The Filipino-Frenchman will be with the Cottagers for the entire season on loan from Paris St-Germain, with the London club having an option to make the signing permanent at season's end.

"I hope this season will be a good one for us. I want to bring my energy and do everything for this team to keep it where it belongs," Areola said in Fulham's Twitter account.

The 27-year-old, who has a contract with PSG until 2023, spent last season at Real Madrid behind Belgium No. 1 Thibaut Courtois.

The 6-foot-5 Areola, part of the French side that took the 2018 FIFA World Cup title, has won three French league titles during his time at the Parc de Princes.

Fulham will host Arsenal on Saturday in their first game of the season.

UK-born Neil Etheridge is the first player of Filipino descent to see action in the Premier League when he suited up for Cardif City in 2018. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse