PBA: June Mar in ‘high spirits’ as he recovers, prepares to show up at games

San Miguel Beer star center June Mar Fajardo has responded well, as he recovers from injury, according to his coach Leo Austria.

Austria said that, based on conversations he has had with the 6-foot-10 big man, Fajardo wants to attend every game once the PBA resumes action.

"He's is high spirits, I think in every game he'll be there kung papayagan," Austria said in an interview on CNN Philippines "Sports Desk".

Austria added that Fajardo will also enter another phase of rehabilitation requiring him to swim to strengthen the injured leg.

"(Thursday), he will start his swimming, his aquatherapy," said Austria. "In the last 4 weeks, he's been doing his rehabilitation with our physical therapist."

Aquatherapy is a popular treatment for patients reocovering from serious injury.

Fajardo fractured his right shin in March, days before the opening of the PBA’s 45th season. He has already undergone surgery to repair the shin and has steadily worked toward his full recovery.