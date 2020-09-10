PBA: In return from protracted stay in Italy, James Yap now focused on one goal

Although James Yap still has 2 years left in his contract with Rain Or Shine, his goal for the remainder of his storied career is clear.

"Sana bigyan tayo ng chance ni God, bago matapos ang career ko makapag-champion ako sa Rain Or Shine," said the 2-time PBA MVP in an interview on "The Link" Podcast with Rey Joble.

He said it was a promise he had given to the late Rain Or Shine matriarch, Margareth "Mommy" Yu, who was one of Yap's ardent supporters even during his Welcoat days.

"I'm sure 'yung kasiyahan, 'yun saya na maibibigay kay Mommy Yu talagang hindi mapapalitan ng kahit anong bagay," Yap said.

The 38-year-old recently returned from Italy and is just waiting to be cleared medically to rejoin the team practices.

He was stuck in Europe for months when the pandemic went down. Fortunately, there were open spaces near where he and his family stayed in Italy where he could play basketball.

"Noong nasa Italy ako hindi pwedeng hindi mag-work out, kailangang magpapawis doon kasi alam mo naman ang pagkain doon, pizza, pasta," said Yap.

"Ang house namin siguro 5 minutes away basketball court na tapos may football field, so doon ako nagwo-work out tumatakbo."

Yap, who missed the rest of the 2019 PBA Governors Cup due to a groin injury, also took advantage of the down time to strengthen his body.

"Lahat ng naramdaman kong sakit last year . . . Pinalakas ko na ngayon. 'Wag na kayong bumalik mga injury ko, lahat ng body parts ko ngayon pinalalakas ko para 'pag resume, ready na ang katawan ko para makatulong sa Rain Or Shine," Yap added.