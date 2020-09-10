PBA: Any kind of bubble will do for Beau Belga

Rain or Shine's Beau Belga said he will play under any type of bubble the PBA proposes so long as live games return.

Fans have been longing to see any kind of entertainment to help them get through the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

"It's one way for us to give entertainment sa mga Pinoy. Kasi we've been through a lot these past months and kailangan ng konting magpapasaya," Belga told the PBA website.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is set to propose to the PBA board all available options for a bubble that will host the Philippine Cup when it returns.

As long as it's virus-free, it will do, according to Belga.

Players, he said, have been exerting effort to get into game shape to prepare for the restart.

"If you get lazy, mapag-iiwanan ka ng ibang team. In a span of an hour-and-a-half, gusto namin may naa-achieve every day. Kailangan may nakukuha kami sa araw na 'yun," said Belga.

He admitted though that he will miss the presence of fans in a closed-door PBA setting.

"Actually malungkot ako kasi walang Ginebra fans. Wala akong kaaway," Belga quipped.

