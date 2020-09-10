NBA: Spurs' Becky Hammon among candidates in Pacers' coaching search - report

Coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs speaks with coaching staff of the San Antonio Spurs during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 26, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The Indiana Pacers are conducting a "wide-ranging search" for its new head coach -- and their initial list includes WNBA legend and current San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon.

ESPN reported that Hammon is among "more than a dozen candidates who are expected to participate in a first round of virtual interviews" for the Pacers' head coaching position.

Also included in Indiana's initial list are: Dave Joerger, the former Sacramento and Memphis coach; Miami assistants Dan Craig and Chris Quinn; Dallas assistants Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas; Philadelphia assistant Ime Udoka; and Brooklyn's Jacque Vaughn.

The Pacers are searching for a replacement for Nate McMillan, who was let go by the team after their loss in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hammon, 43, made history in 2014 when she was hired by the Spurs' as the first ever female full-time assistant coach in the NBA. She went on to steer the Spurs' to the NBA Summer League title in July 2015.

A naturalized Russian who competed for Russia in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, Hammon became a star while playing for the San Antonio Stars from 2007 until her retirement in 2014.