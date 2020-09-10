MMA: Striegl will finally make UFC debut in October

Filipino-American Mark Striegl will finally make his UFC debut when he tackles Said Nurmagomedov of Russia in October.

Striegl was supposed to take on Russia's Timur Valiev last month but the bout was scrapped just days before his supposed UFC debut after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Striegl, who won a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games Sambo competition, apparently received his medical clearance after being included in UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie.

The Striegl-Nurmagomedov bout will take place on October 17 in UFC's fight island in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov is the cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.