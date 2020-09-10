Football: Neil Etheridge set to join Birmingham, says UK media

Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is apparently on his way to Birmingham City after spending the past few seasons with Cardiff City, according to a BBC.com report.

Etheridge, who has had 65 caps with the Philippines team, was a key part of Cardiff's promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

Etheridge, however, reportedly lost his spot on the club with the return of Alex Smithies, signaling Birmingham and other teams to the availability of the Chelsea Academy product.

“He (Etheridge) is a player who is on our list but the club is doing a very good job," Birmingham head coach Aitor Karanka said in a report by the Evening Express.

“He has experience, promotion experience, which is important as well with players like (Adam) Clayton and George (Friend) they know how nice it is to get promoted. Let’s see what happens.”

Birmingham currently plays in the second-tier English Football League Championship.