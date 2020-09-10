Football: Man Utd sign US women's internationals Tobin Heath, Christen Press

Christen Press #23 of the U.S. woman's national soccer team and Tobin Heath #17 react after a goal during the second half against the Costa Rica woman's national soccer team at TIAA Bank Field on November 10,2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice, Getty Images/AFP

LONDON -- Manchester United women's team announced the double signing of US forwards Tobin Heath and Christen Press on Wednesday.

The pair, both two-time World Cup winners, have joined the Women's Super League club on contracts until the end of 2020/21, subject to obtaining work permits.

Winger Heath, 32, has been with Portland Thorns since 2013, and has played European club football before, with Paris Saint-Germain.

👋 Introducing the newest member of our #MUWomen family: @TobinHeath 🇺🇸 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

Striker Press, 31, who scored in the USA's World Cup semi-final win against England last year, joins United following a spell with Utah Royals.

Say a BIG hello to our latest arrival, @ChristenPress ❤️#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

Heath said: "Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them. I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

Press said she was grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club.

I’m excited to share that I am joining Manchester United this season! I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field! @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/JH9viQu5E4 — Christen Press (@ChristenPress) September 9, 2020

United women's boss Casey Stoney described Heath as an "outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad", adding Press was a "world-class player".

