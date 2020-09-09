Boxing: Mark Magsayo ready to go the distance in LA bout, but won't discount KO

Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo refused to predict the outcome of his fight against American Jose "Pepito" Haro on September 23 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But when he sees an opening, Magsayo said he will go for the finish.

"Ang nasa mindset ko 1 to 10 rounds ang laban," said the undefeated Filipino featherweight in an interview on "Powcast Sports".

"Basta 'pag nakakita tayo ng opportunity na matumba na siya titirahin na natin."

It will be Magsayo's first bout under MP Promotions.

The Tagbilaran City native is banking on his speed and youth to trump against Haro.

The 25-year-old Magsayo (20-0, 14 KOs) is 8 years younger than Haro. The Filipino also appears more experienced than Haro as the American holds a record of 15-1-1 (8 KOs).

If Magsayo wins impressively, he could get a title shot against WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

Meanwhile, Magsayo said security is tight at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym in LA.

Fans are prohibited to enter the area as part of their security against COVID-19.

"Bawal ang mga pamilya, fans manood. Closed door talaga ang training namin, fighters lang, walang fans na nagpupunta sa gym," he said.