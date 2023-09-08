Franz Wagner against Team USA at the2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Semifinals against Team USA. September 8, 2023. FIBA photo

MANILA — Franz Wagner showed why he is among the youngest up-and-coming stars on the international basketball stage.

The 6-foot-10 German star made a name for himself at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinals, putting up 22 points, five rebounds, and two assists in a heart-pounding victory that cut Team USA’s hopes of advancing to the gold medal match.

And for the Orlando Magic standout, this was definitely one of, if not the biggest game of his young career so far.

“Yeah, I would [say],” he said.

Wagner was among Germany’s leading scorers in the game, with Andreas Obst top-scoring with 24 markers and Daniel Theis contributing 21, and according to him, it was a testament to their focused mindset right from the opening tip.

“Against a team like this, with a lot of talent, you have to come out aggressive and show that you’re here to win the game and not just wait for you to win,” he said.

They took the game they did, as for when the Americans were threatening to overtake them by cutting the lead to one, 107-108, following four straight points by Austin Reaves, the Germans kept a grip on the lead and went on to clinch their first-ever World Cup Finals appearance.

“We still didn't play our best, but I guess we did a pretty good job of sticking together as a group,” added Wagner.

They will be facing the hot-shooting Serbian squad on Sunday at 8:40 p.m. in the game that will decide this year’s FIBA World Cup Champions, and for Wagner, getting their first-ever gold medal will take another great team effort from their whole squad.

“I think it will be a super tough game, but we will come out ready to play, and it will take all 12 of us together.”

