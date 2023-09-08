Marian Jade Capadocia at the 2023 San Diego District Championships. San Diego District Tennis Association on Facebook

Marian Jade Capadocia was twice triumphant at the 94th Annual San Diego District Championships in California after conquering the women’s open singles and doubles categories of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) event.

The USTA Level 4 tournament, regarded by the San Diego District Tennis Association as among the largest local tournaments of the sport, was held at the Balboa Tennis Club from August 25 to 27 and September 2 to 4.

Seven-time Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open champion Capadocia, who won the inaugural Metro Manila Open in May, routed her opponents in the singles draw.

The 27-year-old from the Philippines stunned No. 2 seed Sophie Pearson in the first round (6-0, 6-1), Vivian Lee in the quarterfinals (6-1, 6-0), third seed Thelma Sepulveda in the semifinals (6-1, 6-1), and Kate Prichard in the final (6-2, 6-0).

The singles draw featured 15 players, with top seed Katelyn Vu getting a bye in the opening round.

Capadocia, who clinched the 2018 ITF Manama women’s doubles crown and had a career-high ranking of WTA Doubles World No. 972, shone alongside 16-year-old American Sarai Dorismond.

They eliminated Paola Diaz de Regules and Isabella Shirley in the quarters (6-2, 6-1), No. 1 seeds Vu and Pearson in the semis (7-5, 6-0), and Arianna Audelo and Amanda Letzring in the final (6-2, 6-4).

The doubles draw had seven teams as the top-seeded tandem received a bye.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News during the Metro Manila Open, Capadocia shared that she was about to stop competing already.

Things changed during the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia, where the two-time bronze medalist for the women’s team event lost in a tight match to then World No. 273 Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia in the team quarterfinals, 6-7, 3-6.

“Hindi po nagka-medal sa SEA Games ‘yung women’s team, but then ‘yung game ko doon sa Cambodia, sobrang ganda. Doon ko po na-realize na may ibubuga pa pala ako sa international kasi imagine sa team event, hindi ko alam na 273 siya sa world, nakalaban ko siya tapos sobrang dikit ng score namin,” said the former ITF Women’s Singles No. 1208.

“Sobrang galing niya, actually. Pero doon ko lang na-realize na may mas maibubuga pa pala ako on that day,” added the two-time ITF Juniors singles winner with one doubles title who peaked at 286th in the 2013 junior rankings.

Capadocia went on to share that the SEA Games experience in May greatly motivated her to improve her game, do well at the Metro Manila Open, and try once more to compete internationally.

