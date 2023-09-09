Former Team USA star Carmelo Anthony during a "talk show" for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Manila, September 9, 2023. FIBA.

MANILA — Team USA legend Carmelo Anthony offered no excuses for the Americans' loss against Germany.

The Americans fell short of their journey for redemption as they lost to Deutschland, 113-111, Friday night at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinals.

The three-time Olympic Gold medalist had no other explanations for their defeat.

“It is an upset, let’s just be quite frank,” he said earlier Saturday during the FIBA World Cup Talk Show in Sofitel, Manila.

“We don’t want to sugarcoat it, it’s an upset. When you have that gold standard, that’s what we’re reaching, that’s our goal, so anything other than that is an upset, right?” he said.

“So I don’t want nobody to kind of sugarcoat that.”

Team USA was gunning to reclaim the World Cup gold this year, for in the last edition of the tournament, they went home as the seventh seed after being booted out by France, 89-79, in the 2019 FIBA Worlds quarterfinals.

This year, the Americans looked poised to finally get the title. Before suffering a heartbreak against the Germans, they won five out of their six games until the quarterfinals.

But Anthony was also impressed with the finalists, ahead of their gold medal matchup tomorrow at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Anthony said that their wins are good for basketball overall.

“You gotta tip your hat off to Serbia, those guys had a hell of a game,” he said of the Bogdan Bogdanovic-starred Serbian squad who had their way against Canada.

“Germany had a hell of a game [too], so, those are upsets. Let’s accept that, that’s good for the sport,” he added.

“That’s good for FIBA, for basketball, for the fans, to let everybody know that the rest of the world is here to play and now everybody has to think differently on the approach to try to win a gold medal.”

The gold medal will finally be decided tomorrow as the two European teams are scheduled to face off at 8:40 PM, while Team USA and Canada will battle for bronze at 4:30 PM.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.