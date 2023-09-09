Home  >  Sports

Team USA stars reflect on loss to Germany: 'Not good enough'

Posted at Sep 09 2023 11:15 AM | Updated as of Sep 09 2023 11:40 AM

Austin Reaves downplayed his 21-point effort in the United States' loss to Germany in the semifinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Friday night, saying it was "not good enough" as they absorbed a heartbreaking defeat. 

Reaves and the Americans battled from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter but could not complete a comeback. Germany instead held on for a 113-111 win that sent them to the gold medal game against Serbia, while Team USA will battle Canada for the bronze. 

