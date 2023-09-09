Team USA stars reflect on loss to Germany: 'Not good enough'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Austin Reaves downplayed his 21-point effort in the United States' loss to Germany in the semifinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Friday night, saying it was "not good enough" as they absorbed a heartbreaking defeat.

Reaves and the Americans battled from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter but could not complete a comeback. Germany instead held on for a 113-111 win that sent them to the gold medal game against Serbia, while Team USA will battle Canada for the bronze.

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)



