Former Spain and NBA star Pau Gasol during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Talk Show in Manila, September 9, 2023. FIBA.

MANILA — Parroting a famous quote from his former teammate Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol wants Serbia and Germany to remain locked in for their final clash.

Germany defeated Team USA while Serbia ousted Canada in their respective 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Semifinals contests Friday night, dashing the two North American squads' hopes of bringing home gold.

But despite slaying giants and with Gasol having an understanding of how fulfilling their semis wins are, the 7-foot legend is urging the two teams to keep their feet on the gas pedal.

“Job is not done,” the two-time NBA Champion said at the FIBA World Cup Talk Show in Sofitel Manila.

“You have to manage that type of excitement and emotions, having the chance to win a gold medal. Managing emotions, excitement, and understanding the opportunity you have to make history for your country.”

Despite facing an injury during the 2006 World Cup, Pau Gasol was able to bring home a gold medal after his inspired Spanish teammates dominated Greece, 70-47, and he wants to see the same fire and passion from the two squads who will battle tomorrow.

“I saw confidence in my teammates in 2006. We came out with heart, playing amazing defensive games. That was one of the games I really enjoyed the most, even though I wasn’t on the court,” he said.

Germany will be entering its first-ever World Cup Finals, and this is also Serbia's first appearance since 2014, which is why both teams are more than raring to lock horns and fight for international basketball supremacy.

