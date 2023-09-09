Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - Blacklist International shut down RSG Philippines, 2-0, securing their first win in MPL Season 12 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Saturday evening.

Bouncing back from their opening day loss last Friday, Blacklist made quick work of RSG as Kiel "Oheb" Soriano went unscathed in the two-round rampage.

Blacklist, behind a Novaria pick for Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse, made quick work of RSG Philippines in Game 1. RSG's Eman "EMANN" Sangco was completely shut off, having 0 percent kill participation, 0 kills and 0 assists, while Renejay had 6 assists.

"The main issue is that our players lalo si Irrad having a hard time playing the tournament agressively like sa scrim. It's an unlosable draft," head coach Brian "Panda" Lim told reporters.

Oheb had a team high 5 kills and 7 assists while Stephen "Sensui" Castillo (Fredrinn) had 10 assists and Renejay had a 2/1/8 record with the Novaria.

Blacklist went unanswered in Game 2, as RSG only nabbed a kill on the scoreboard. With Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo attempting to make a push in Game 2, Blacklist made a four-man takedown that forced him to run back.

"'Yung mga ginagawa ko po sa scrim may mga pinractice po namin lahat nagawa ko in game napakita ko po laro ko nalabas po namin ang laro namin," Renejay said.

It was too late however as Blacklist sealed the deal in the 20th minute mark.

Sensui starred in Game 2 with 10 assists, while Oheb became the series MVP after a flawless performance.

Blacklist will face Omega while RSG Philippines will face AP Bren tomorrow.