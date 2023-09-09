MPL Season 12: Omega makes quick work of Minana in opener

MANILA - Omega Esports on Saturday made quick work of Minana EVOS in their MPL Season 12 opening match held at the Shooting Gallery Studios on Makati, Saturday afternoon.

Omega, led by returning players Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic, conquered Minana in 2 consecutive rounds.

Minana fought hard but fell short in the 27 minute matchup in Game 1, with coach Jason “IsonAR” Casidsid attributing the falter to miscommunication.

"Hindi lang napindot ni DomengAR ang 'Wind of Nature' niya," IsonAR told the media.

Omega had 15 minutes to dismantle Minana in Game 2.

Omega will face Blacklist International on Sunday, while Minana will face TNC Pro Team the same day.