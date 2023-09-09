Home  >  Sports

ANC

MPL Season 12: ECHO nabs second straight win, keeps new-look Onic winless

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2023 10:47 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines 
Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - ECHO nabbed their second straight win in MPL Philippines Season 12 after dismantling Onic Philippines, 2-1, who sank to a second straight loss at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Saturday evening. 

With ECHO leading on objectives, ONIC managed to turn Game 1 around after a three-man takedown in the 14th minute mark. 

As Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya becomes the last man standing, Dean "Raizen" Sumagui went for the solo push down the base, giving ECHO a taste of their own medicine. 

ECHO avenged themselves after a lengthy Game 2 contest, before nailing the coffin in Game 3 behind a dominant series. 

Onic will try and get their first win against AP Bren on September 15, while Echo will face Omega the same day. 

Read More:  ECHO   Onic Philippines   MPL Philippines   MPL Season 12  