Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - ECHO nabbed their second straight win in MPL Philippines Season 12 after dismantling Onic Philippines, 2-1, who sank to a second straight loss at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Saturday evening.

With ECHO leading on objectives, ONIC managed to turn Game 1 around after a three-man takedown in the 14th minute mark.

As Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya becomes the last man standing, Dean "Raizen" Sumagui went for the solo push down the base, giving ECHO a taste of their own medicine.

ECHO avenged themselves after a lengthy Game 2 contest, before nailing the coffin in Game 3 behind a dominant series.

Onic will try and get their first win against AP Bren on September 15, while Echo will face Omega the same day.