Slovenia's Luka Doncic in action against Italy during their classification phase game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, September 9, 2023. FIBA.

MANILA — Luka Doncic has finally tallied a win in Manila.

Slovenia ended their three-game losing skid after defeating Italy, 89-85, at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup battle for seventh place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Slovenian superstar provided magic once more for his squad, putting up 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, while Mike Tobey also stood out after scoring 12 markers.

Tied 85-85, Jakob Cebasek converted on a huge three-pointer assisted by Doncic with only 40 ticks remaining in the game.

The Italians failed to convert on their next possession due to a turnover, and Gregor Hrovat iced the game for Slovenia by sinking his pair of free throws.

Before this, they were only separated by a solitary point at the half, 42-41. The Slovenians then outscored the Italians, 13-4, to start the third quarter, to finally distance themselves from the Italians who were looking to end their two-game losing streak.

But Italy made a final stance in the fourth frame and even managed to take the lead, but Slovenia was able to distance themselves once again by converting on their possessions.

Meanwhile, Simone Fontecchio starred for Italy with 16 markers

With the win, Slovenia will be finishing as the seventh-best team in the FIBA World Cup, the same as its final ranking in its last World Cup appearance in 2014.

The Italians, on the other hand, will be finishing as the eighth team, an improvement from their 10th-place finish during the 2019 games

