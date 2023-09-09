Latvia's Klavs Cavars dunks against Lithuania in their battle for fifth place in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena, September 9, 2023. FIBA.

MANILA — Latvia made sure to go out with a bang in their first ever FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Latvians outlasted their fellow Baltic country Lithuania, 98-63, at the tournament’s Battle for Fifth place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City



Arturs Kurucs starred for Latvia with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Andrejds Grazulis scored 12 markers and a dime. Arturs Zagars also made history after finishing with 17 assists -- the most dimes ever in a World Cup game.

Despite already being up by double digits after the first 20 minutes of action, Latvia charged a 25-4 scoring blitz in the third frame, and this momentum resulted in them creating a lead as huge as 32, 74-42, after a pair of free throw makes by Rolands Smits with still 3:08 remaining in the same quarter.

Latvia even managed to increase its lead even more in the fourth to as much as 38, and this resulted in Lithuania listing its third loss in eight games.

On the other hand, this was Latvia’s sixth victory in eight games.

Aside from the win, Latvia also became the first World Cup debutant team since Croatia and Russia in 1994 to win six games or more — all of this even without Latvian star Kristaps Porzingis.

At the end of today’s Classification Phase, Latvia will finish at fifth, Lithuania at sixth, Slovenia at seventh, and Italy in eighth.

Lithuania, who were led by Rokas Jokubaitis with 16 points and Jonas Valanciunas with 15 markers and eight boards, will at least place better than their ninth-place finish during the 2019 edition of the FIBA Worlds.

Meanwhile, the final four teams’ ranks will be finalized tomorrow as North American squads Team USA and Canada will be going toe-to-toe for the third place at 4:30 PM, while the World Cup gold will be decided at the 8:40 matchup between finalists Serbia and Germany.

The tournament’s closing games are still scheduled to be held at the same Pasay venue.

