Hidilyn Diaz, Elreen Ando miss out on podium in worlds

Filipina weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando did not make it to the podium in the 59kg division of the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships, but both athletes still took a step towards qualifying for next year's Paris Olympics.

In the competition held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Diaz lifted 97kg in the snatch and 127kg in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 224kg -- good for seventh place.

Ando followed in eighth place with a total of 222kg (100kg snatch, 122kg clean-and-jerk).

It was the first time that Diaz competed in the heavier weight category at the world championships. She had won gold in the 55kg category in the Tokyo Olympics and in last year's world championships, but that weight division has since been scrapped.

Ando competed in the 64kg division in Tokyo but that weight category has been removed from the program as well.

China's Luo Shifang won three golds with her lift of 107kg in the snatch and 136kg in the clean-and-jerk for a total of 243kg.

Ukraine's Kamila Konotop took silver in the snatch (106kg) and in total lift (236kg), as well as bronze in the clean-and-jerk (130kg). Chinese-Taipei's Kuo Hsing-chun, who holds the records in the division, took silver in the clean-and-jerk with a lift of 130kg.

China's Pei Xinyi took bronze in the snatch (102kg) and total lift (232kg).

Both Diaz and Ando still improved their chances of qualifying to the Olympic Games by placing in the top 10 of the weight category.

Diaz had previously competed in the 59kg division in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships last May, where she placed fourth with a total of 221kg.

