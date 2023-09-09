Golf: Mondilla edges Jaraula for ICTSI Del Monte crown

Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla. Handout/PGT.

MANILA -- Clyde Mondilla delivered in the clutch to rule the ICTSI Del Monte Championship with a final round 69, Saturday at the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

Mondilla blew a one-shot overnight lead but fought back from three down in the last four holes, ultimately edging Reymon Jaraula and Justin Quiban by one with a tap-in birdie on the final hole to the delight of the hometown gallery.

"This win is very special," said Mondilla, who finished with an 18-under total of 270 on his home course to pocket the top prize of P437,000.

"It's actually my goal to win here at home, where I learned to play the sport," he added. "So I'm really, really very happy and thankful."

Mondilla needed to rally in the final stretch, capping his comeback with a chip shot in front of the 18th green, with the ball bouncing once before rolling two feet left of the cup. Jaraula then chipped way past the hole and missed a birdie putt from six feet that could have forced a playoff.

"I was 3-down with four holes left, so I thought I should at least fight for second although I had to do better," said Mondilla. "There was pressure, grabe. But I was excited, iba kasi ang feeling na alam mong maraming sumusuporta sa'yo."

Jaraula's 69 in the final round was good for a total of 271, earning him P287,500. Quiban also finished with a 69 for a 272 total, and a prize of P162,500.

In the women's division on Friday, Daniella Uy battled back from three strokes down to secure a second straight win, closing with a two-under 70 for a 54-hole total of 219.

Uy defeated Seoyun Kim of Korea and amateurs Mafy Singson and Velinda Castil by two to take home the top prize of P90,000.

