MANILA -- Even after the United States' tough semifinal loss to Germany in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero is optimistic about the Orlando Magic's outlook for the next season.

Banchero went up against his pro league teammates, brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, in a hotly-contested final four showdown that went down to the wire and saw the Germans surviving in the end against Team USA, 113-111.

The forward said having Orlando's budding stars play high-level competition will serve as a springboard for a better season for the Eastern Conference side.

"We’ve been talking this whole process. Our whole team has a group chat so all of our teammates back home are watching," Banchero shared.

Franz Wagner had 22 points and five boards in Germany's key victory over the Americans on Friday, with his older brother Moritz adding 10.

"I think from the first day we (Germany) got together this summer, we believed that we're a special group and we can win against any team," the younger Wagner said.

The Berlin-born Franz Wagner has been Germany's second leading scorer and playmaker with 16.0 points and 3.3 assists a game, along with a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest.

The 20-year-old Banchero started in all 72 games with the Magic last year, averaging solid numbers of 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

With him in tow and with the Wagners also contributing, the Magic garnered 12 more wins in the 2022-23 season at 34-48, compared to a league second-worst 22-60 card the year before, which enabled them to earn the first overall pick in the draft lottery.

"It's gonna mean a lot to play in this high-level of basketball at this time," Banchero added.

"For them, being proud to be German, and how much they've put into getting to this point and playing in the Euro (competitions) and having to get a medal, the fact that they're able to get to this point, they're gonna be more ready than ever."

The Magic have also added 2023 first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard, all the more building optimism that the young and driven squad can improve its record and have a winning mindset as they contend for the play-in and even the playoffs.

"I think when it comes back to Orlando, we're gonna learn so much, just being at that level of winning is gonna help us throughout the season," Banchero said.

