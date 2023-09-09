Cone says he'll coach Gilas only for Asiad

Tim Cone shares a light moment with Kiefer Ravena during Gilas Pilipinas practice at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on August 22, 2023, days before the FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tim Cone has maintained he is only coaching Gilas Pilipinas on an interim basis.

This means he will call the shots for the team only for the Hangzhou Asian Games that kicks off on Sept. 23.

"I do not want to go beyond that (the Asian Games)," he said in an interview with Noli Eala on Power and Play. "I'm just hopefully just helping out the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) and the country at this point."

The SBP was hard-pressed to look for someone to coach Gilas after Chot Reyes called it quits following a poor showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Cone, Reyes' deputy coach, was persuaded to fill in the vacancy after being prodded by his boss, San Miguel Corp. CEO Ramon S. Ang.



"That's my goal, just do the Asian games and let them decide (for the future Gilas coach)," he said.

"It was basically very similar when I did the SEA Games in 2019, I was just holding the position, allowing them to figure out what to do in the future."

Cone mentored the 2019 Gilas squad, which was practically made up of PBA players, to a gold-medal finish, beating Thailand in the finals.

"I'm in that same situation now in the 2023," he said. "Hopefully if we could do half as well as the Southeast Asian Games, I'd be happy the way we perform here in the Asian Games."