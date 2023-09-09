Cone clarifies Baltazar situation, apologizes for 'hasty remarks'

Justine Baltazar in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. FIBA/File.

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone has apologized to Justine Baltazar and his handler, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, for saying that the player apparently "lacked interest" to join the national team.

"I don't want to start off this journey with a controversy, so I'm going to do my best to clarify it," said Cone in a series on posts on his Twitter/X account. (LINK https://twitter.com/manilacone/status/1700392924260012165)

"I apologize to Justine Baltazar for my hasty remarks regarding his exclusion from the World Cup pool. I did not mean to infer that he didn't want to play for Gilas, but rather I was told that we (someone from the SBP--not sure who) called him or his representatives and he was not available."

Cone said they needed someone like the 6-foot-9 Baltazar in the FIBA World Cup because they lacked the ceiling needed to be competitive in the tournament.

"We really wanted him at the time because Kai [Sotto] was a question mark and we were lacking bigs. Now whether he had reasons for not joining us, or if there was miscommunication or whether he was actually not called at all, I do not know because I was not part of the process to contact him, and I spoke out of order in the press conference."

"I loved watching Justine play in La Salle but have not met the young man, nor have I met or spoken to Mr. Pineda. But to both I apologize. It was not my intention to run Justine's name through this controversy. In fact, I wanted to mention at the time of the press conference how much we had thought of him joining the pool. The kid can play!"

Cone was earlier quoted as saying they have been pursuing the former De La Salle Green Archer but the latter was "never available."

This prompted a reaction from Baltazar's camp, denying the coach's statement.

“Sobra po akong nasasaktan, kasi ako na nga po hindi na-invite kahit gustong-gusto ko tapos ngayon ako pa po ang bina-bash ng tao dahil akala ng lahat, ayaw ko daw,” said Baltazar in a report by Spin.ph

“Available naman po ako for the World Cup, kaso wala naman pong tawag,” added Baltazar, who plays for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL.

Pineda, for his part, said the kid has been readily available since the MPBL was on a break for weeks to give way for the FIBA World Cup.

“Wag nilang sabihin na ayaw ni Balti maglaro sa Gilas kahit kailan, dahil ako pa mismo ang isa sa mga unang team owners na nag-suggest sa MPBL na mag-break para sa World Cup. Kasi that time, akala ko kukunin nila si Balti,” said Pineda.

Baltazar was a key part of the Tab Baldwin-coached Gilas Pilipinas squad that competed in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia in 2020.

In his two stints with the national team, Baltazar has averaged 7.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

