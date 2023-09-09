Chot says fan disappointment on Gilas campaign was 'justified'

Coach Chot Reyes reacts as Gilas Pilipinas takes on Italy during their FIBA Basketball World Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 20, 2023. The Filipinos fell to the Italians 83-90. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Former national basketball team coach head coach Chot Reyes said that the Filipino fans' disappointment on Gilas Pilipinas' failed FIBA World Cup campaign was "understandable."

Although the nationals was able to score a rousing victory over China in classification phase of the tournament, they still suffered heavy losses especially in the group stage.

"I think the disappointment (of fans) is justified certainly because we are passionate about our sport, we love our national team, (and) of course we love to win. So the disappointment," said Reyes in an interview on Noli Eala Power and Play.

Among the targets of Reyes and the national team was to reach the second round of the group stage.

But they ended up winless in the first round after losing tight decisions to Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy.

Gilas tried to go for an automatic Olympic qualification, but suffered its worst beating in the tournament in the hands of South Sudan.

"That is precisely why I stepped aside, because I was given a mandate for a certain result that is to qualify and to go to the Olympics and we did not achieve that," said Reyes.

"As the leader, regardless what ever the mitigating circumstances are, whatever the reasons are, in the end the leader should hold himself accountable."

What he could not understand was the sheer hate he received from fans which was just mere disappointment.

"The galit, I don't really know. I think the galit was fanned by a few quarters, a few outlets, a few people who really took advantage of it. Kaya nag-expand," said Reyes. The brutality there's no place for that.

It was ironic, he added, as he claimed receiving appreciation from other Pinoy fans who understood Gilas' situation.

"Grabe ang nakukuha kong thank you, appreciation, positive notes and everything, everywhere I go," he said.

Reyes maintained that they could have done better if they had lengthier preparation time with a complete set of players.

Aside from having limited practice time with Jordan Clarkson, they were also hampered by injuries that hit Kai Sotto, Scottie Thompson, Poy Erram.

"The issue was lack of time together... 'yun talaga pinaproblema natin from the start," he said.

"We knew we're going to have issues there. Pero lumaban tayo sa lahat ng game. Can you imagine if we had one of two more weeks with Jordan?"

