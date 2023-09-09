Chot Reyes says Cone the 'best man for Gilas job'

Coaches Chot Reyes and Tim Cone. Mark Demayo and Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Former national team coach Chot Reyes said he was glad Tim Cone accepted the job to become his successor as the Gilas Pilipinas head coach for the Asian Games.

In an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play, Reyes confirmed that Cone reached out to seek his approval for the job.

"(Yes) he asked me, we talked about it," said Reyes.

Reyes added that he even encouraged Cone because he believes the Barangay Ginebra is the best fit for the job.

"I was the No. 1 person convincing him to take the job, telling everybody in the SBP in the PBA that the best man for the job is Tim," he said of his friend, who initially begged off from the head coaching gig.

"I'm very glad that Tim has relented and changed his mind and accepted it," said Reyes. "Now I think we put ourselves in good position to really do well in the Asian games."

Cone is the PBA's winningest coach who served as Reyes deputy during Gilas' FIBA World Cup campaign.

Reyes eventually left his post after missing their target of getting the automatic qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cone said that before accepting the appointment, first sought the blessing of Reyes whom he considers a close friend.

"I talked to Chot and he gave me his blessing. I was the one most embarrassed for it, I didn't want to follow Chot," said the newly appointed national team coach.

"But he gave me the blessing, he told me I would be the best guy for the job. So that gives me confidence."

