Badminton: UP, San Sebastian dispute intercollegiate crown

Michael Clemente and JM Bernardo of UP. Handout.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines cruised past De La Salle University, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships, Friday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center.

Michael Clemente and JM Bernardo fended off Joshua Morada and Yugin Tan, securing a 21-15, 21-18 victory in the men's doubles rubber to complete the sweep for the Fighting Maroons.

"Masaya na nakuha namin 'tong semis. Masaya rin na kasama ko yung sila Jelo (Albo), tapos si JM, magkasama kaming lumaban," Clemente said. "Excited na kami for the Finals, and ready na kami i-defend yung title."

UAAP Season 85 Rookies of the Year Jelo Albo and Anthea Gonzalez earlier dominated their respective foes in the men's and women's singles matches, setting up the heroics from their senior counterparts.

Albo was solid in a clinic over Jason Pajarillo, winning 21-8, 21-4, before Gonzalez made it a quick one as well, defeating Mia Manguilimotan with scores of 21-6, 21-8.

The Fighting Maroons defeated Adamson University earlier in the morning, with a score of 4-1, earning them a spot in the duel with the Green Shuttlers, who were 3-2 winners over Ateneo de Manila University.

San Sebastian College-Recoletos secured the other Final berth after eliminating the College of Saint Benilde, winning 3-1 in the other semifinal matchup.

Wishes Gacho and Luzviminda Gaba made the Golden Stags' wishes come true with a 21-12, 21-17 conquest of Canille Delos Santos and Arielle Penaflor in the women's doubles match.

The Stags swept Group B to reach the last four, including a 4-1 win over last year's runner-up San Beda University. The Blazers scraped past Lyceum of the Philippines University, 3-2, to secure the Group C win.

The Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships is organized by the Philippine Badminton Association and backed by A2Z Customs.