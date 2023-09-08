AP Bren recalls transport woes ahead of MPL S12

Watch more News on iWantTFC

AP Bren's coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro said the players of national esports team Sibol were denied boarding multiple times before leaving Romania, arriving in Manila jetlagged in time for their opening MPL Season 12 match in the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

"Mahirap 'yung nangyari sa'min eh. We were denied boarding, or at least 'yung players. IESF athletes were denied boarding in Iasi, and going to Bucharest. Going to Bucharest they rode a bus for 6 hours only to be denied, again," Duckeyyy said.

Meanwhile, TNC Pro Team weighed in on their loss against AP Bren, adding that the results of their scrimmages did not translate to the day's game.

"Hindi namin nagagawa 'yung usual na nagagawa namin sa practices," head coach Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio said.

(Video from AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)