San Miguel meets Abando, Anyang KGC in EASL opener

All-Filipino champion San Miguel Beer will square off with Anyang KGC and its new recruit Rhenz Abando on opening night of the 2022-23 East Asia Super League (EASL).

The Beermen will be fielding import Thomas Robinson when they meet Anyang KGC on October 12 in Seoul, Korea.

Anyang KGC, runner-up in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) last season, secured the services of the NCAA Rookie-MVP before plunging into EASL action.

Meanwhile, Philippine Cup runner-up Talk 'N Text will battle the Bay Area Dragons in Manila.

San Miguel and TNT figured in a grueling but exciting title clash with the Beermen coming out triumphant after 7 games.

The Beermen are grouped with Anyang KGC in Group A with Taipei Fubon Braves and Ryukyu Golden Kings.

TNT and Bay Area Dragons belong to Group B with Utsonomiya Brex and Seoul SK Knights.

"We welcome San Miguel and TNT. We know from EASL's previous event just how good these teams are, and we can't wait to match up with them again and travel to Manila," said Seoul SK Knights star Kim Sun Hyung.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

